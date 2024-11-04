can't download encryption key
I am not able to download encryption key on either Mac or PC browser. Looking to sync on phone and Ipad and this is making it tough to do so.
@kenblair, normally can't be an problem, it's a simple .txt archive, to save it where ever you want, in a folder, pendrive,...., in Windows some folders need an admin auth, maybe the same in MAC (I don't know, no use it)
(To decrypt you need to select this .txt file, inserting the code directly don't work)
@Catweazle yep tried all that
@kenblair, do you use any security soft, AV? That is the only thing I can think in the momet as cause.
im also having this problem rn, any security soft is off, cant download security key
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Try disconnecting from Sync and reconnecting and then try saving the key.
There's been cases where you need to do that after updates, especially if updating from very old versions.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
the standard answer to this will always be reset password and erase data i know its a big headache and im sorry for the bad news but no one can tell you your Encryption Key thats the wole point