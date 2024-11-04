Remove Speed Dial Buttons
I am starting to use the Vivaldi Start Page with different groups and love the feature (especially how it syncs with iOS). My one complaint is that I can't hide certain buttons on the title bar of the Start Page (see pic). Please let me hide the "Bookmarks", "History" and "Notes" buttons next to the groups.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Dan4VT You can do this with a single CSS instruction ☛
.startpage-navigation-group:last-of-type { display: none !important; }
See Vivaldi Modding for instructions on how to apply this. CSS mods are supported native.
That did it, thanks!!
This is awesome. I have been wanting to do this for a while. Thanks for the script and the link to the page on creating css mods.