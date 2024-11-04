The "mail" startpage widget could accept filters
Currently the "Mail" Widget on the "Start Page" only supports showing all e-mails. It would be awesome if we could apply "filters" or "labels" selection to show only specific emails on the "start page".
@jbove absolutely agree. I have written about this and other topics in a dashboard feedback thread:
@WildEnte said in Dashboard and widgets feedback:
VB-109796: I have filed this request to allow selecting any mail filter that is available in the mail panel