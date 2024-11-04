Extension add-on for mobile version
Adding extension features to the mobile version to make it more powerful when used, like the extensions available in the desktop version, they are also available in the mobile version.
#Extension
#Add-on
mib2berlin Soprano
@muemuu19
Hi, we have such a request since 2018 but the Vivaldi team tagged it as WILL NOT DO, it is up to the Chromium developers to do this, more info:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31078/support-extensions
You can search for existing requests on a user page:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib