Unsolved If address bar and tab bar are placed on the bottom, address bar autocomplete gets cut off.
-
If both address bar and tab bar are placed on bottom, the address bar suggestions are cut off by the page itself.
Here's how it looks:
I hope this is a fixable problem as I definitely love this setup and keep both the address bar and tab bar on the bottom of the window.
-
@dkaviva I tried with Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 Windows 11 23H2 and do not see your issue.
Do you use Modifications of Vivaldi UI?
-
@dkaviva Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.