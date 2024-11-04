Tab handling presets
I know there are new tab position, duplicated tab position and close tab activation settings available already but I just can't figure out how to set them up to achieve the familiar and intuitive feeling Firefox had for me since the day one. It is possible these needs more finetuning for that than already available, but it would be the easiest for users if we could start with some presets replicating well known behaviors of other browsers
mib2berlin Soprano
@zakius
Hi, as many users here give up on Firefox since 10 Years give a detailed description what these presets are.
I gave up 19 Years ago using Opera at this time.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin honestly I have no idea, there are some things that are different and I know that but can't really define that myself
I assume if the team thinks such presets are even a good idea (I hope so) we'll get to defining these presets using Opera, Chrome and Firefox as bases, And to naming them, as it's the safest to avoid using trademarked names (though many dev tools openly use names of others for such things, but better safe than sorry I guess)