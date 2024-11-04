This extension crashes after latest update before its page was even loaded
-
https://github.com/ImGGAAVVIINN/alya-new-tab/
Vivaldi version: 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Issue appears both on Windows Mac and Linux
I have no error logs and have no idea why is it crashing
because if a put
console.log(Hello)
and open a new tab, the extension will crash without outputting anything
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ascend
Hi, extensions do the same as Vivaldi often not work, tab management, bookmarks, start page and so forth.
Vivaldi create crash log files, if you can find one related to the extension crash you can report it to the bug tracker.
Open help pages with F1 and search for crash and bug report.
This is the path on Windows for the crash log files:
"%UserProfile%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports
On Linux:
.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/completed
Cheers, mib