I'd like to suggest adding more mouse gesture positions, as they already exist in the extensions created for this purpose. I find Vivaldi's gesture positions very limited.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Frankell
Hi, we have around 100 or something, not enough?
There are several feature requests about mouse gestures, diagonal for example but they don't get many user votes.
22 since 2018.
You can check existing feature requests on a user page, much easier as to search the forum.
You can vote with the like button in the first post.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=gestures&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib