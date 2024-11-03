Two questions about Google calendars
I primarily use Google calendar. I have configured Vivaldi to link to my google calendar, but entries and changes I make in Vivaldi don't seem to be reflected in my Google calendar.
Also, I can't find a way to show Google calendars that have been shared with me by other Google calendar users.
@4s34s0ns I don't use shared calendars, so can't help you there. But logging in to my preferred Google calendar with Vivaldi calendar, sync works both ways without delay.
Still struggling with shared calendars. I have a calendar, shared to my google account calendar from another person's google account. I have added it to Vivaldi, and it shows up on the pull down list and it is ticked. However, none of the appointments from this calendar are showing.