Still the same issue, every few minutes I get new window with asking to confirm google login 😞
-
MestreCarlosCardoso
Re: This is shameful. Vivaldi is an excellent browser with incredible tools, but this situation of not maintaining our Google and Facebook login makes it unfeasible to use it, as we waste a lot of time to log in several times during the day. Fix that, please. I want to keep using Vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@MestreCarlosCardoso
Hi, RE to what, I use Gmail and a Google calendar for testing and I never get a login prompt restart Vivaldi or the system.
Many users here use Google services.
Do you clean the cookies at restart?
-
@MestreCarlosCardoso My Google and Facebook logins are maintained continuously and permanently. I do permit all cookies, and do not clean cookies. If you forbid 3rd party cookies or clean cookies on restart, you can get login prompts. But I never see one unless a machine is off for at least two weeks - then I get on when I fire it up but not after. This is on Win 11, Win 10, and Linux.