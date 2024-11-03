Turn off ads
I received this today randomly...
And I had another one very similar to it yesterday when I opened gmail.com in a tab.
Is there a setting where I can turn these "ads" off? If I wanted boxes advertising functionality to interrupt my browsing session I'd use Microsoft Edge.
@5eagull mmh..you should get it one single time per profile. Are you on multiple profiles?
No, I've had one of each. My point is that I want to turn all of these off before they have the opportunity to interrupt me.