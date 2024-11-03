automatic hiding of windows taskbar.
-
in windows settings i have the function of automatic hiding of windows taskbar. when using vivaldi browser this function does not work! please help
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Khonsu77 Exit from fullscreen (F11).
-
@Pesala I am very happy. Now everything works. Thank you. This is magic. I just pressed f 11 twice.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Very cool! So it's still a normal browser. Because of this I already wanted to leave it... You helped me a lot. And saved this browser for me. For now, everything works as it should
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Khonsu77 Vivaldi has a lot of options and settings. I recommend doing some reading when you have time.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful: