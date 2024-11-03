Solved Not Spam
does Not Spam somehow communicate with the server to tell the server that messages like this are not spam? or does it just move it from the Spam folder in Vivaldi?
@dalinar Yep. it will mark as not spam also in the imap server and the mail will go back to inbox (Happened yesterday; checked on webmail today).
yojimbo274064400
AFAIK the act of moving a message to and from the Spam folder communicates whether a message is spam or not to the server; whether the email server acts on this should be either documented by the operator or you would need to query it with them.
