Bookmark icon in address box
Is there a way to hide the bookmark icon in the address box? I never us it, only use
CTRL+D.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Granite1 The bookmark icon is still an indicator whether a page is bookmarked. Not the worst thing. If you still want to get rid of it,
.BookmarkButton-Button {display: none;}should do the trick.
@luetage said:
.BookmarkButton-Button {display: none;} should do the trick
Many thanks for that.
@luetage 1 small addition to your remark:
the modification prevents "Always open bookmark dialog" from showing.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Granite1 Try
.UrlBar-AddressField .BookmarkButton {opacity:0}
Yep, that works fine, now the dialog box still pops up. Thank you!