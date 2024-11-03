Down arrow key not working in Plex
Works as it should in Linux but does nothing in Windows. Both Windows and Linux are the latest version. And yes, the down arrow key works properly other than in Plex.
Not sure if this is a Plex or Windows problem but I'm pretty sure there's nothing wrong with the keyboard. It's a Logitech mini with touchpad.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Stubby Link needed and reproduction steps. Then someone can check it out on Windows. Write down exactly what you are trying to do.
@luetage When I have my local media on the screen I click into the section with the pics then I can use the up and down arrow keys to scroll up and down through my media. Scrolling up works like it should but scrolling down does nothing. I learned when I first started using Plex that I had to click somewhere in the picture section before I could scroll up and down. Anywhere else and the down arrow keys work as they should, but not in Plex.
And again, this problem is in Windows 10 only. Linux works as it should.
Thanks