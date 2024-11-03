Automatic hiding of the panel after using the button (bookmarks icon, notes icon, etc.)
-
matiasmovie
Automatic hiding of the panel after using the button (similarly to what the X button does when you previously use the button for a specific panel from the address bar), e.g. if I use the bookmarks icon, the panel should close along with the bookmarks, regardless of whether it is clicked on the address bar or on the panel (of course as an optional feature to also maintain the current functionality if someone prefers the current behavior of the buttons)