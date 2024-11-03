Unsolved Why can't I use ⇞ Page Up, ⇟ Page Down, ↖ Home and ↘ End to navigate pages?
-
Roccobot Supporters
I wonder what is causing this issue of mine, but I think I always used such keys to go up/down long pages, in Vivaldi as in any other browser. Now they don't work anymore. Space bar is the only one I can use, actually.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 arm64
macOS 15.1
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Roccobot
Hi, maybe it is better to ask in the MacOS section, this work in Windows and Linux.
I use a mouse gestures for this, right mouse button move down/up.
Cheers, mib
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
-
Roccobot Supporters
@mib2berlin I also use gestures, and they are fine (except for page up/down), but I guess keys should work anyway.