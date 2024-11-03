Shortcut to 'Copy selected tabs links'
-
Roccobot Supporters
This is a feature I use pretty frequently: I just select some tabs, right click on one of them, then choose 'Copy links' (meaning the links of selected tabs). I'd like to be able to do it through a keyboard shortcut.
Currently we only have a 'Copy all links' entry in the Keyboard section of the settings, but as the title suggests, that one copies all the links of the tabs from the current window. Instead I'd like to have my beloved 'Copy links' among the entries, so that I can assign it a keyboard combo.
-
Pesala Ambassador
There is already a feature requests for a Links Panel, which would allow all (or selected) links on the current tab to be copied.
-
Roccobot Supporters
@Pesala
Compared to a panel, the existing right click → 'Copy links' is handier, honestly
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Roccobot
Hi, important menu entries I move to the top in the menu, then click > move > release.
But the request is good, all should be reachable with shortcuts.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Roccobot Yes, but it all or nothing. A links panel allow the user to select which links to copy, or offers the option to open them in a new tab or window.
-
Roccobot Supporters
@Pesala said in Shortcut to 'Copy selected tabs links':
@Roccobot Yes, but it all or nothing. A links panel allow the user to select which links to copy, or offers the option to open them in a new tab or window.
Tabs can be selected directly, just like files: ⌘ or ctrl to add one, ⇧ (shift) to select a range. After that, you can close only the selected ones with ⌘W, or duplicate them, or put them together in a group... Or right click → copy URLs, like I do already. It's just the shortcut that's missing.
-
Roccobot Supporters
This post is deleted!