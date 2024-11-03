This is a feature I use pretty frequently: I just select some tabs, right click on one of them, then choose 'Copy links' (meaning the links of selected tabs). I'd like to be able to do it through a keyboard shortcut.

Currently we only have a 'Copy all links' entry in the Keyboard section of the settings, but as the title suggests, that one copies all the links of the tabs from the current window. Instead I'd like to have my beloved 'Copy links' among the entries, so that I can assign it a keyboard combo.