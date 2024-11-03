Interacting with Calendar Search results
-
The Vivaldi calendar has a fabulous search facility and the results are both accurate and well presented however I am completely unable to interact with any of the found items from the "list" view and have to manually search for the item in the main calendar to edit.
There are options to "edit" the found entries but nothing happens when I select them Also nothing happens when I click or double click a found entry.
Is this expected behaviour? It would be so useful t be able to interact with my searched results.
James
Kubuntu Linux
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 63217596240dd9d59679a479643371d34e73b5b9
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/james/.config/vivaldi/Default
-
@jpirie welcome to the forum! This very much looks like a bug to me. Please file it here https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ and let us know the bug number VB-xxxxxx that you will get
-
@WildEnte
Hi there, thanks for the welcome
I have made a bug report and received the following reference:
VB-111218
Thanks for the help.
J
-
@jpirie I've confirmed the report in the internal tracking system. I can't say how long it will take for a fix to arrive.