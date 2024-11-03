Mark as "Read" not sticking
-
Mails marked as 'Read' with the 'K' key subsequently later reappear in the 'Unread'.
?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Shoham
Hi, I cant reproduce this, Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10, mail accounts Gmail, Vivaldi, Freenet, Outlook, Yahoo.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version and in this case the mail provider.
Cheers, mib
-
@Shoham we need a bit more to figure this out, obviously this doesn't happen to everyone or the forum would be full of complaints
I assume this is IMAP. Are other email clients connected to your account, do you see the email being marked read in the web interface of your provider when you mark it as read in Vivaldi, is the email in some other filter/folder with some associated action, since when is this happening, ....?
-
Thanks for the prompt responses
It's been a few weeks now, but I move around a lot - maybe a connectivity related issue.
I'll start noting status at the source (Outlook).
7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
Shoham Supporters
Perhaps related -
A Read message that is changed to Unread on my Outlook client - changes to Unread also on the OWA (web) - but not in Vivaldi, where it remain Read.
-
@Shoham please check if your connection to your account is working at all - go to the mail mail status icon in the status bar and check for errors
-
Generally working OK but there's this error
-
-
@Shoham when you say 'generally working ok' but mark as read does not sync up, and you get a 'not logged in' error - what exactly is working ok and what else apart from marking as read does not work? Can you send and receive emails, and it's just the mark as read action? Since when do you experience the problems with that account?
We have reports about office365 accounts not syncing well if the email addressed used is not of the type [email protected] - your screenshots suggest that you use a different email address.