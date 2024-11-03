Cant download ANY files without this annoying POP UP
boogieman0
Everytime I try to download a file from ANYWHERE
this popup shows up
and i am not able to find any solution to this
so anyone please help me out
mib2berlin Soprano
@boogieman0
Hi, some users report this during Vivaldi starts but never during downloads.
Open chrome://settings/system and disable background apps, restart Vivaldi.
Make sure no Vivaldi process is running if Vivaldi is closed in the Windows task manager.
Cheers, mib
One of those firewalls that closes unknown programs doing "suspicious" stuff, probably. Make sure Vivaldi is authorized to save files.
boogieman0
@mib2berlin IT WORKED!!! thanks a lot sir
you have my gratitude