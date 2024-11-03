Using the zoom bar in my panel or my shift + scroll wheel im able to zoom in and at 10% intervals - you know zoom out to 90% 80% etc and zoom into 110% 120% etc.

I would like this to be in 5% intervals so i have more control over the zooming, particularly for some video players like youtube's theater player where 120 leaves too much blank space but 130 is too zoomed in to see everything but 125 would be perfect.