How to set my browsers zoom intervals to 5% instead of 10%?
-
BrandonKalicharan
Using the zoom bar in my panel or my shift + scroll wheel im able to zoom in and at 10% intervals - you know zoom out to 90% 80% etc and zoom into 110% 120% etc.
I would like this to be in 5% intervals so i have more control over the zooming, particularly for some video players like youtube's theater player where 120 leaves too much blank space but 130 is too zoomed in to see everything but 125 would be perfect.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@BrandonKalicharan
Hi, there is no way to change the default but you can type any number in the field even 123 or something and hit enter.
Cheers, mib
-
BrandonKalicharan
thanks, i was hoping there would be some sort of easy combo of moves to do this. i guess for my case i'll have to write an autohotkey script to click coordinates and then type a value
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@BrandonKalicharan
Easier than click> type >enter?
If you familiar with scripts you may find something in the bundle.js file, it's a huge file but searching for "zoom" gives some results.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@BrandonKalicharan Vote for Finer Increments for Zoom.