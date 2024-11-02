Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 not opening
-
After Vivaldi automatically updated to version 7.0.3495.10, does not open. Not shown in the task manager as a process as well.
I have deleted the cache folders. Restart the laptop several times. Then using Revo Uninstaller I've purged everything of Vivaldi including registry keys. Then downloaded the fresh installation package and installed again. Installation went fine but browser still refuses to open. Any solution would be appreciated?
OS: Windows 11 (cooperate administrated laptop)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@skaveesh
Hi, did the removing of Vivaldi also delete your user data in:
C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data ?
If not move the folder Default to a save place, Vivaldi create a new one at next start.
It depends on your workflow what to do next.
-
@mib2berlin yes. I have purged every remaining item of Vivaldi and did a clean install. Still does not work
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@skaveesh
Hm, we have many many Windows 11 users here, me too.
Can you check if any security software is running higher CPU in the task manager if you try to start Vivaldi?
-
@skaveesh This sort of symptom is usually caused by security software.
-
@skaveesh said in Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 not opening:
cooperate administrated laptop
Then a security solution or Windows policy stops running Vivaldi.
You need to ask your company's PCs administrator why Vivaldi is not allowed.
-
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 not opening:
@skaveesh
Hm, we have many many Windows 11 users here, me too.
Can you check if any security software is running higher CPU in the task manager if you try to start Vivaldi?
@Ayespy said in Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 not opening:
@skaveesh This sort of symptom is usually caused by security software.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 not opening:
@skaveesh said in Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 not opening:
cooperate administrated laptop
Then a security solution or Windows policy stops running Vivaldi.
You need to ask your company's PCs administrator why Vivaldi is not allowed.
Hey guys, sorry for wasting your time. It was actually the security software as you've mentioned. I've been using it for an year and when it tried to update to 7.0.3495.10 they have blocked. I had to uninstall it as instructed by them. No reasons were given. Since I have tried so many times (40 to be exact ) opening it they blocked my computer accessing the internet as well.
Much appreciate for you help
I will continue to use Vivaldi on my personal laptop
-
@skaveesh Helping a user is never a waste of time. Other users may read this and also be helped. We volunteers don't know everything, but every little bit of knowledge we can share is a win. Enjoy Vivaldi.
-
@Ayespy said in Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 not opening:
@skaveesh Helping a user is never a waste of time. Other users may read this and also be helped. We volunteers don't know everything, but every little bit of knowledge we can share is a win. Enjoy Vivaldi.
Thank you very much