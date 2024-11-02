Adjusting Tab width?
-
I looked around in Settings but couldn't find anything that worked for me.
I did find a css file on line that claims to resize tabs but having only superficial understanding of css changes, I thought I ask here. TIA
tab-size
CSS
The tab-size CSS property is used to customize the width of a tab (U+0009) character.
Initial Value: 8
/* <integer> values */
tab-size: 4;
tab-size: 0;
/* <length> values */
tab-size: 10px;
tab-size: 2em;
/* Global values */
tab-size: inherit;
tab-size: initial;
tab-size: unset;
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@janrif You can set the minimum width of the active tab in settings. Nothing more. Forget about custom modification for this purpose.