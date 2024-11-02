Notes on iPad deletes your notes without saving
-
Steps to reproduce:
Create a new note on Vivaldi iPadOS
Paste or type some text in to the new Vivaldi note
Switch to another app to copy some more text
Switch back to Vivaldi to add it....
THE NOTE IS GONE
-
yojimbo274064400
Issue can be reproduced. Consider raising a bug report here, Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser, and posting resulting VB reference here.
FWIW it seems any action resulting in app refreshing its display causes the issue, i.e. switching between apps, screen orientation, etc.
-
@yojimbo274064400
Thanks
I reported it and the reference is VIB-946
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed the bug. Thanks for the report!