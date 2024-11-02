Solved Vivaldi did not switch to the new look after the upgrade
Hello,
I'm both a linux and a windows user. On my linux I can see the new UI and it's fantastic. But after I've upgraded vivaldi on my Wind11, The UI has not changed. I can use the new dashboard, but the tabs appearance has not change to this new rounded shape.
Did I miss something?
Thank you for the help in advance!
@kolex023 are you using a custom theme? Select one of the standard themes then.
@kolex023 Check in settings if you have regular layout
Helllo,
yes, it is set to regular. I did switch now to compact and regular and I could see the elements sizes are being changed meanwhile, but I still have the old look.
Ahh, Yes...
thaank you! I've used the custom theme "issuna". I switched back to vivaldi dark and now it's fine.
It wass really simple, but I'd havee nevee figure it out!
Thank you all!
Kkolex023 has marked this topic as solved