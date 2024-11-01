Simplified view not detecting anymore
-
Recently updated to Vivaldi 7.0.3505.47 and simplified view/reader mode hasn't been able to trigger at all anymore. I've confirmed that the feature's on and have tried it on several sites I know are compatible with it. I've even tried setting the reader-mode-heuristics to always force it to try and it's still not working.
This was all confirmed on a new profile after clearing the app cache as well.
Has this been happening to anyone else?
-
@edichez
Hi and yes, it was not really working for me in 6.9 either.
If I dismissed the pop up it will never come back even with reloading the page.
I cant find an actual bug report, please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin There is a "Reader Mode Triggering" flag. Didn't try messing with it, not something I use or miss...
-
@lfisk
If you meant chrome://flags/#android-open-pdf-inline
I tested this.
This was working at some point, you get an icon in the address bar like on desktop but doesn't work anymore.
I rarely use PDF viewer but it should work.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin No, this one:
chrome://flags/#reader-mode-heuristics
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@lfisk
Ah, I remember this but not working either, checked all settings.
For users who need this we need a menu button or better a address bar icon like Edge and Firefox have.
Cheers, mib
-
That's another, entirely different issue. I'm talking about a new one where now the simplified view toggle never shows up, instead of only doing so once. I could deal with it showing up once, but never is a bit worse.
I'll work on reporting a bug for it now.
-
@edichez
Yes, please report it to the bug tracker.