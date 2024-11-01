Recently updated to Vivaldi 7.0.3505.47 and simplified view/reader mode hasn't been able to trigger at all anymore. I've confirmed that the feature's on and have tried it on several sites I know are compatible with it. I've even tried setting the reader-mode-heuristics to always force it to try and it's still not working.

This was all confirmed on a new profile after clearing the app cache as well.

Has this been happening to anyone else?