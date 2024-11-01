Notifications crash
When you turn on Notifications on some sites the browser crashes
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@kf4bog Hi
- What version of the browser?
- What sites?
- How to reproduce?
version 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
tv news sites
A URL please.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@kf4bog Question: Is this related to the Notification permission Allow/Block dialog (from the right side of the address bar)?
Or is it clicking the Windows System Notification (popping up from the system tray in the taskbar, on the lower right side of the screen)?
And to add to the choir: Detailed step-by-step testcase, please. URL(s), where to click, and so on.
@yngve yes all of that
mib2berlin Soprano
@kf4bog
If you do not provide the information that has been requested several times, no one can help you.
And to add to the choir: Detailed step-by-step test case, please. URL(s), where to click, and so on.
Site not working is youtube.com When you click on Notifications it will crash
version 7.0.3495.10