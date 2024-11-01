I have a folder of bookmarks in a folder. I would like to put it on the root of bookmarks (e.g. directly in the 'Bookmarks' folder) but it doesn't allow me to drag n drop it in the bookmarks bar.

When trying to edit a bookmark I realized there's an option to choose the folder in which to put it but there's no possibility to put it in the "bookmarks" folder.

Would be a nice addition for the sake of completeness and supposedly very easy to implement