Adblocker is broken
fiendogre2
In spite of having all of my desired filter lists on, the browser does not block any ads even though it shows that tracker and ad blocking is on.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please share example links to websites where the Ad Blocker fails.
Also, which lists have you enabled?
hammaschlach
@jane-n
One example: www.winfuture.de
ABP Filters
Adblock Warning Removal List
EasyList
EasyList Germany
Peter Lowe
oisd small
fiendogre2
@jane-n I have the following tracking and ad blocking sources enabled:
DuckDuckGo blocking list
AdGuard tracking protection filter (Optimized)
EasyPrivacy (Optimized)
ABP filters (compliance)
Adblock warning removal list
AdGuard annoyances filter (Optimized)
AdGuard base filter + EasyList (Optimized)
AdGuard social media filter (Optimized)
Bypass paywall clean filter
Easylist cookie list
Fanboy's annoyance list
IndianList
Swaccha adblock filter
For example, when opening the websites mentioned below ads, cookie notices, paywalls aren't removed in Vivaldi which it used to do previously. Brave for iOS still removes them using the exact same filter lists.
https://www.aljazeera.com
https://www.nytimes.com/section/world
https://ekantipur.com