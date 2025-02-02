@mib2berlin said in What Happened To The Tab Switcher???:

I can reproduce this in the landscape view, swipe gesture work fine.

It had saved a lot of time if the OP and others had mentioned it happen only in the landscape view.

I think this is a bug, if one can report it I can confirm it in the bug tracker. I could not find a report about. For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Add your Vivldi username, please.

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info. Cheers, mib

It's because my off brand phone has an unusual resolution (it actually has a nearly perfectly square screen of 1432x1436 pixels). Because of this, I don't actually get the tab switcher in either landscape or portrait mode (it's basically the same mode at this point). Furthermore, I won't do bug reports because it's silly to expect the Vivaldi team to fix an issue that just might be specific to my phone (such as the Shift key being unrecognized by Vivaldi, an actual bug report I sent earlier this year: VAB-10100). I'd rather come here to the forums and see if any of you guys with "normal" phones have this issue. If you do, then I would prefer one of you normies do the bug report instead. Any bug report that I do will be thrown in the trash the moment they see what model of phone I own.