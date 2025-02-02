[SOLVED] What Happened To The Tab Switcher???
-
CodeProgrammer
I just updated to the latest version of Vivaldi (7.0.3505.47), and the Tab Switcher function seems to be missing entirely! Did they remove that function? Or is it hidden somewhere?
-
@CodeProgrammer
Hi, it is there where it always was om my to mobiles.
Please, always add your
Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
-
@mib2berlin said in What Happened To The Tab Switcher???:
@CodeProgrammer
Hi, it is there where it always was om my to mobiles.
Please, always add your
Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Android version: 13
And no, the tab switcher is still missing on my version of Vivaldi.
-
ehallpass1 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
@ehallpass1
Hi, I have a Poco P6 Pro, Android 13 here and no issues with the tab switcher.
Please add your device.
-
@CodeProgrammer
Please add screenshots in portrait and landscape modes.
For example. I usually only use portrait mode, and I very rarely use landscape. But in landscape mode, the browser really doesn't have a tab selector button right now.
I can only use swipe down on the omnibox.
I don't remember exactly, what it was like on version 6.9*. But now I don't have the bottom toolbar. Partially the buttons have moved to the omnibox area. But the button to access the tab selector is not among them. Perhaps it didn't have enough room?
*but I think it was the same, which doesn't invalidate the problem.
-
Same on Android 8.1: no tab switcher in landscape mode, only in portrait. It used to be next to the address bar I think.
@far4 said in What Happened To The Tab Switcher???:
I can only use swipe down on the omnibox.
Thanks for the hint! I guess it makes sense to activate that now that there's a refresh button always in the address bar - otherwise I'd often rely on the general swipe-down as a refresh gesture.
Still would be nice to get the button back at least as an option for the Toolbar Shortcut if nothing else, I just keep that disabled now as none of those variants are useful for me.
-
I can reproduce this in the landscape view, swipe gesture work fine.
It had saved a lot of time if the OP and others had mentioned it happen only in the landscape view.
I think this is a bug, if one can report it I can confirm it in the bug tracker. I could not find a report about.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
IDK, my experience with the bug tracker makes me not want to use it anymore: all I ever got was the immediate confirmation e-mail for my bug report and then no other e-mail ever again. (Where do we report the bugs of the bug tracker? lol)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@zir4n
No report, no fix.
You get the confirmation mail and a mail when the bug is fixed and landed in a stable version.
We get reports like: "Tab switcher is broken" without any other information, these reports get's closed very quickly.
If you have a bug number I can check it, normally you can ask in the status tread.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
I'm not sure OP has that problem. Here he himself must respond. I cited this long-known little bug only as a similar example.
-
@far4
Aha, I tested on 8.1, 12 and Android 13 and it only happen in landscape mode for me.
I don't like reporting bugs from other users and I can't confirm my own reports.
We just have to wait.
-
@mib2berlin said in What Happened To The Tab Switcher???:
I can reproduce this in the landscape view, swipe gesture work fine.
It had saved a lot of time if the OP and others had mentioned it happen only in the landscape view.
I think this is a bug, if one can report it I can confirm it in the bug tracker. I could not find a report about.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
It's because my off brand phone has an unusual resolution (it actually has a nearly perfectly square screen of 1432x1436 pixels). Because of this, I don't actually get the tab switcher in either landscape or portrait mode (it's basically the same mode at this point). Furthermore, I won't do bug reports because it's silly to expect the Vivaldi team to fix an issue that just might be specific to my phone (such as the Shift key being unrecognized by Vivaldi, an actual bug report I sent earlier this year: VAB-10100). I'd rather come here to the forums and see if any of you guys with "normal" phones have this issue. If you do, then I would prefer one of you normies do the bug report instead. Any bug report that I do will be thrown in the trash the moment they see what model of phone I own.
-
@CodeProgrammer
Hi and OK.
Please can another user report it?
I can confirm the report.
-
@far4 said in What Happened To The Tab Switcher???:
@CodeProgrammer
Please add screenshots in portrait and landscape modes.
For example. I usually only use portrait mode, and I very rarely use landscape. But in landscape mode, the browser really doesn't have a tab selector button right now.
I can only use swipe down on the omnibox.
I don't remember exactly, what it was like on version 6.9*. But now I don't have the bottom toolbar. Partially the buttons have moved to the omnibox area. But the button to access the tab selector is not among them. Perhaps it didn't have enough room?
*but I think it was the same, which doesn't invalidate the problem.
That screenshot looks IDENTICAL to what I'm seeing on my phone. Could you please fill out a bug report? Thank you!
-
@CodeProgrammer
@mib2berlin
VAB-10383
-
Found out that this bug is apparent on a Bluestacks emulator as well. Check out the screenshot:
-
@all
The report from @far4 was marked as duplicate of VAB-10375 and it is fixed.
I guess this will not be backported to 7.0 but published in a snapshot and finally in stable 7.1.
Cheers, mib
-
Is this issue also happening on the latest stable version of Vivaldi, or only in the snapshots?"
-
@spoidy21
Hi, in both, the fix is not published yet.
Cheers, mib