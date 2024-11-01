Sync email accounts settings
Hello everyone! How can I sync or export email accounts so I don't re-create on every device? I have many accounts and several computers.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Elena_Ivanova
Hello, you cant but we have a feature request about.
I has many votes but did not even tagged as NICE TO HAVE from the Vivaldi team, I fear this will not come anytime soon.
You can vote for it with the like button in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53420/sync-email-rss-calendar-configurations-and-seen-read-statuses
I don't vote for it because I don't want to have all my accounts on all devices.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin , ok, thanks