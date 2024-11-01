Delete eMails
-
Webmail vivaldi
Bonjour sur vivaldi mails c'est possible supprimer un/des mail(s)
Hello on vivaldi mails it is possible to delete mail(s)
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@Kevin36 said in Webmail vivaldi:
Hello on vivaldi mails it is possible to delete mail(s)
Yes, on Webmail you can delete mails.
What is your issue now?
-
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Bug report VB-96282 was submitted relating to this issue. I have confirmed the report and have linked this thread to the report.
Le rapport de bug VB-96282 a été soumis concernant cette question. J'ai confirmé le rapport et j'ai lié ce fil au rapport.
-
Tthomasp moved this topic from Webmail
-
@DoctorG ?
-
@Kevin36 What is your need?
-
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Kevin36 See the following post/Voir le billet suivant: