Vivaldi Not Opening
magical101
Recently installed Vivaldi and it has not been opening. Whenever I click the icon, the screen would flash black and then Vivaldi. I have never used the browser before. I have tried everything. Renaming the default and user data folders, deleting the app and installing it from the Microsoft store. i have installed it 10 times by now, and have not got to the setup screen once. I am on a HP Laptop 15s-fq4xxx on software build 21WW2LNT603#SABG#DABG if that helps
mib2berlin Soprano
@magical101
Hi, if you renamed \Vivaldi\User Data it should create a new User Data folder at next start, does it?
In some cases a third party security software block Vivaldi from start, this happen often after an update.
Vivaldi 7.0 was published October 24 but updated at October 30.
If you use something like Avast, Eset check if it is active when you start Vivaldi in the Windows task manager.
Are you on Windows 11 or still on 10.
Cheers, mib
magical101
@mib2berlin I am on Windows 11. McAffe has been auto-installed and I can not get rid of it due to me not having admin. I do not have a subscription to McAfee and my free trial is over
mib2berlin Soprano
@magical101
Hm, is this a company laptop or something?
If yes ask the IT people, this should be removed.
magical101
@mib2berlin It's not a company laptop.
@magical101 This is your personal laptop and you don't have administrative privileges? What profile on that laptop does have such privileges?