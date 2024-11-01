Restore bookmarks to main window
-
OlegShenderrr
Hi all, After today's update I can't get my bookmarks back in the main browser window.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@OlegShenderrr
Hi, if you meant the Speed Dials with main window make sure your on Speed Dial and not on Dashboard.
Check if the Speed Dial folder is still selected as it.
Shown with the small + on the folder in the bookmark panel.
Cheers, mib
-
OlegShender
@mib2berlin , and how do you get on Speed Dial ?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@OlegShender
Hm, click on it?
Maybe you have disabled the Start Page Navigation?
Open Quick settings with the gear on the start page.
More information: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/