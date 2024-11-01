Dashboard Email Widget
-
Dashboard is a great feature.
Having recent emails is a great feature too!
How about being able to Mark As Read, Delete, Flag or Label selected email from it?
Perhaps a context menu and key bindings?
Would make simple email housekeeping tasks way easier and quicker and, I think, suitable for emails you don't want to or don't need to read.
-
julesackleow
I very much second this feature request! I hate having to right click to do any actions to my email. I'd like to be able to clean up my inbox quickly and easily.
Here's an example of what I'm thinking: