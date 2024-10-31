Interface android
Bonjour c'est possible d'améliorer l'interface de vivaldi sur android ? Car l'interface sur ordinateur a été améliorer
Is it possible to improve the vivaldi interface on android? Because the computer interface has been improved
Hi!
The most we can do is to play with the
chrome://Flags
RadekPilich
@Zalex108 any recommended tweaks to try / consider?
@RadekPilich said in Interface android:
They change from time to time.
Address Bar colored by website, started there IIRC, then was normally implemented.
AutoColor dot the Stacks, (groups), is still there I guess, but made trouble with some other settings.
Extra button at the address bar came from there and now is already an option.
It's something to check and try.
At the moment I don't see any specific to mention.