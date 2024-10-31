Bookmarks | Remember Last Saving Folder
sinetimore
Can the bookmarks dialog remember if I checked the "show speed dial folders only" option?
I admit I don't have a great bookmarking system, but it would make things much easier for me if the bookmarks dialog could remember whether I last checked or unchecked the "show speed dial folders only" option, as i have my most frequently used folders quick and handy in there. is there a way to make the dialog remember this setting? i haven't found a setting that makes me do this yet.
ModEdit: Title