@Gregor

Go to the Bookmarks Panel and edit a bookmark folder that used to be on the Start Page (long-press on the folder and tap on the pencil button that appears), see if the "Use as Group" option is toggled on or off. I'm guessing it's off, so toggle it on. That should return your Speed Dials to the Start Page.

I've heard of the layout issue before and I think devs are already looking into the issue.

I also tried reproducing the "Add new group" button issue, but things work as expected.