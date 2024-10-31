Speed dials lost due to Start page bug?
-
Is this a bug?
I tapped "Remove" (after tap holding) on "Top sites" group
and all groups were deleted, including my Speed Dials, even though they are turned on
Also the icon layout is broken.
Also, the "Add new group" button doesn't work if on Start page there is only Speed dial enabled.
By the way, some time ago I reported 18 bugs/suggestions and almost nothing has been changed so far
v7.0.3505.47
-
@Gregor
Hi, where do you report these bugs/suggestions?
A forum report is not a bug report.
This is with only Speed Dial enabled:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
7.0.3505.18 Stable
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Gregor
Go to the Bookmarks Panel and edit a bookmark folder that used to be on the Start Page (long-press on the folder and tap on the pencil button that appears), see if the "Use as Group" option is toggled on or off. I'm guessing it's off, so toggle it on. That should return your Speed Dials to the Start Page.
I've heard of the layout issue before and I think devs are already looking into the issue.
I also tried reproducing the "Add new group" button issue, but things work as expected.
-
@mib2berlin said in Speed dials lost due to Start page bug?:
Hi, where do you report these bugs/suggestions?
A forum report is not a bug report.
I reported them on https://vivaldi.com/pl/bugreport/
@mib2berlin said in Speed dials lost due to Start page bug?:
This is with only Speed Dial enabled:
Yes, this is correct, but after you create the bug everything breaks down.
To recreate the bug:
- enable Display top sites and enable Display speed dials
- long tap on the Top sites group and tap Remove
-
@Gregor
I can reproduce this, following @jane-n both work.
With removed Top Sites and Speed Dials adding a new group add the Top Sites back.
Choose Home in bookmarks and select it as group does the same.
I still think removing the Top Sites should not remove the Speed Dial group so I think this is a bug.
If you have reported this already add the bug number here, please.
I can check in the bug tracker.
-
@mib2berlin VAB-10345
-
@Gregor
Confirmed!
I add tags and a link here.
Cheers, mib