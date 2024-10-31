Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,
I would like to be able to exclude browser history when searching. I find that I don't want to have all my YouTube searches for example being shown when starting to type "you" for example.
Is this possible?
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.