Hmmm, what's the thinking behind tab groups view?

The tab stacks still appear among "standard tabs".

I guess they have to appear there to be able to drag and drop tabs into them.

It takes additional tap to go to tab groups view from the default standard tabs view and there is no faster way to get there.

It would work better for me if a shortcut could be set as a toolbar shortcut and / or replacement for the default tab counter shortcut destination.