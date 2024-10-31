Can't display Webpage Access Key Shortcuts
johntheeditor
Brand new user here running Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (arm64) on MacOS Sonoma 14.7. When I type Show Webpage Access Key Shortcuts in Quick Commands, nothing happens. I've tried this on a wide variety of pages, including Mail, which I would think would have to have some shortcuts associated. The same is true when I apply the Inline Access Keys Page Action from the Status Bar: nothing happens.
Am I misunderstanding what's supposed to happen? I'm a heavy user of keyboard shortcuts and would like to start learning those associated with Vivaldi. Thanks for your help.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
When I type Show Webpage Access Key Shortcuts in Quick Commands, nothing happens.
Does nothing happen or do you get this?
It works fine for instance on:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Access_key
https://pauljadam.com/demos/accesskey.html
EDIT: Oh I believe I get it, you're trying to run access keys on internal pages. This won't work, they're meant for webpages only.
If you want a quick list of the internal hotkeys, use
Ctrl+F1to open the Cheat Sheet.
Or look in Settings > Keyboard under the Mail section.
johntheeditor
Thanks very much @Pathduck - this was immensely helpful!