-
Please, for the love of God, can somebody tell me how to auto hide this god awful panel toolbar? Auto-close doesn't work, and now every time when I click History it leaves that panel toolbar gap. I didn't have this problem before. I know you can press F4 to hide it, but I want it to go away automatically.
-
AshSimmonds
@Rippa said in Vivaldi 7 | New Layout & User's Disagreements:
I know you can press F4 to hide it, but I want it to go away automatically.
Yeah nah, it's one of those things that goes against the "adapts to you, not the other way around" philosophy.
I've tried a bunch of things, just resigned to hitting F4 as required.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Rippa
Hi, I use the panel toggle since the old Opera 5-12 times, could not live without it.
Cheers, mib
-
@AshSimmonds You don't understand, I didn't have this problem before, never had to press a button to hide the panel toolbar. For example I would take a look at History from navigation bar, then click back on the site, and History panel would automatically retract itself back or turn into a regular scrollbar , which doesn't work at all now. Guess I'll need to downgrade to 6 point something cause this is clearly by design, I don't think it's a bug.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Rippa
Hi, independent of the issue, don't downgrade Vivaldi this will break your user profile and leads to unexpected errors.
You can install an older version as Standalone.
Disable auto update during install, then you can use sync to get your important data for testing.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for the heads up, appreciate it.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Rippa That still works for me, as long as the Panel Toolbar was hidden before opening the History Tab.
Start Page, No Panel Toolbar
History Tab, No Panel Toolbar
Back to Start Page, Still No Panel Toolbar
-
AshSimmonds
@Rippa said in Vivaldi 7 | New Layout & User's Disagreements:
You don't understand, I didn't have this problem before, never had to press a button to hide the panel toolbar
Fair enough. I only notice it when I download something or use translate stuff. The full panel breaks out, I close that, but all the other buttons I don't use remain until I F4. Been that way forever for me.
-
@Rippa said in Vivaldi 7 | New Layout & User's Disagreements:
For example I would take a look at History from navigation bar
I'm not sure what you mean by "History from navigation bar", but any way
then click back on the site, and History panel would automatically retract
What do you have under Settings/Panel - Panel Options ?
Look at Floating Panel and Auto Close - maybe
-
@TbGbe I don't have any buttons on the panel toolbar, so my history button which opens a history panel is located on the navigation bar where the address bar is located. And no, floating panel and auto close do not work anymore the way they used to because the panel toolbar doesn't disappear after closing a panel. As I don't use the panels at all (except for History, because I'm forced to) I find this extremely tedious so I decided to install an extension for History viewing, much like the one in Edge as I find it much more practical and convenient. All in all, this change made my browsing experience even better now.
-
@Rippa said in Panel | Hide Toggle:
my history button which opens a history panel is located on the navigation bar where the address bar is located.
Oh. OK - that explains it
As I don't use the panels at all (except for History, because I'm forced to)
Well, you could use the Keyboard Shortcut (Ctrl-H) instead of the panel button.