Payment methods / cards - add space between every 4 digits
sirien.neiris
In payment card dialogue (in Preferences) in the field card number, would it be please possible to add an optical space after every fourth character, so instead of this:
1234567890123456
the card number displayed like this:
1234 5678 9012 3456
...which is a) the same as it is written on every card and b) actually readable so way easier to input and/or control?
It's a small detail, but it creates the feeling of perfection (or lack of gives odd unfinished feel, respectively)
Cheers