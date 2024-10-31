In payment card dialogue (in Preferences) in the field card number, would it be please possible to add an optical space after every fourth character, so instead of this:

1234567890123456

the card number displayed like this:

1234 5678 9012 3456

...which is a) the same as it is written on every card and b) actually readable so way easier to input and/or control?

It's a small detail, but it creates the feeling of perfection (or lack of gives odd unfinished feel, respectively)

Cheers