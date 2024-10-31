1 Account per Profile Sync?
-
Do you need a dedicated account/login per profile? (Have 6 & thought they synced to my primary)
I’ve got five different profiles, one for each of my roles - personal, 3 x work, volunteer, and other. I tried logging into Vivaldi on another computer, but only one of them is synced! Is there a way I can make all of them follow the same account? I’ve only ever had one Vivaldi account, and I’d rather not have six.
Thank you
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@GetCart3r No, profiles are independent do not get not synced to your so called "primary".