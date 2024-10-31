Duplicate item in settings/keyboard/tab
Version: 7.0.3495.10
In settings/keyboard/tab, "Load images" is listed twice.
Can you conform this, or is it just me?
bariton
@bariton It’s supposed to be load images and load images from cache. Might be a bug in the current version you are using.
@luetage That's about hotkeys, there is "load images", "do not load images" and "load images from cache" - the first one is duplicated there.
(German UI, wording may not be correct)
luetage
@bariton You said settings/keyboard/tab, so of course it’s about keyboard shortcuts. I have four image related entries there, also on stable, just checked:
- load images
- images on
- images off
- load images from cache
Could be a translation error too. It’s probably supposed to be “images on.”
@luetage said in Duplicate item in settings/keyboard/tab:
Could be a translation error too.
Oh yes, i think that must be the case, thank you.
Pesala
@luetage Right. It is a translation error/omission.
Reported as VB-111103.
@Pesala I dared to use your screenshot for this minor bug report, thank you : -)
QuHno
I've changed in the translation system, will do a test if it is fixed and, if yes, resolve the bug...
Changed in the translation system. Should be fixed in the next update.
'PS: "Bilder Aus" too
BTW: the string was 4 yo and nobody noticed it
@QuHno Thank you, but a minor continuity thing: do we want capitals there or not?
I mean "Bilder an" and "Bilder Aus" - but I guess you fixed that already as it is obvious.
QuHno
If I would write "Bilder: An", capitals would be OK, but I didn't.