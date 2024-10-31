Sync tabs between mac and windows problem
tmgraphics
My Vivaldi sync is on. It says synchronized all data. But I can't see my windows laptop tabs (which are in workspaces) in my desktop mac vivaldi. What is problem? How can I see all my tabs in all my Vivaldi in other devices.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tmgraphics
Hi, open vivaldi://sync-internals
All open tabs on all devices are listed in Sessions.
Hit the button Trigger GetUpdates to update sync, now it should change the Sessions numbers and you can check the Windows panel for synced tabs.
Cheers, mib
tmgraphics
@mib2berlin Thanks!
