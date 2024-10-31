Command Chain | Open multi URL in Tab Stack
Demand comes from:
Open in tab stack all bookmarks in the folder
Open Bookmark Folder in Tab Stack
Chain:
command-1: Open Link in New Tab , with URL-1 (repeat 1 to n) command-n: Open Link in New Tab , with URL-n command-n+1: Switch to Tab 1 command-n+2: Close Tab command-n+3: Stack Tabs (Optinal) command-n+4: New Top Level Tab
Known issue:
- All non-stacked tabs(include internal-page such as start-page/settings-page) will be stacked,too.
- If a tab stack already exists, the new stack command in this command chain will not be executed.
I made it into a button and placed it above the bookmark panel button.
I have to click on it first every time I open the browser.
Aaron Translator
It's interesting to watch the command chain in action:
Pesala Ambassador
I reckon it is better to reload a Saved Session.
I once tried using the session, but it seemed to be unsatisfactory. I forgot why.
I will try again.