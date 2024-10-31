After renaming feed folder I get new feeds notices but no messages on feed
So I added folders and moved feeds to them. Since the order is alphabetic it was a mess because the folders were between feeds outside of folders and the alignment of folders and feeds is just strange and difficult to discern. Anyway, to solve it I renamed the folders by pre-pending an # at the beginning of every folder. Since then no more messages on the feeds inside folders. I do receive new messages notices but they seem to go to and undiscovered void...
at the screenshot there are 8 unseen feeditems in a filter, which shows me all unread rss feeds (_alle ungelesenen RSS at the screenshot) but the keepass feed within the folder 7 Software shows only 2 items (second screenshot)
I don't have this with all my feeds but this bug happen to some other feeds.
I could "repair" this behavior with another feed, by moving the feed outside the folder and then moving it back into the folder later
@derDay in my case there are no numbers and no unread entries. I do receive systray notifications showing that those feeds were updated but the feeds inside folders that were renamed do not show the "updated" articles. If I remove the feed from the folder it starts showing updates again but it does have missing entries from the updates done when inside the folder.
so it's the same as described by me. did you check your harddrive, if the feed items are listed there? (settings - Feeds - button show data folder and then navigate to the actual date and check the items listed with an editor (for example notepad))
@derDay too many files to go through. On the client itself can't find the missing feed entries. Probably will just delete the feeds and folders and be done with it.
so now we have folder, but can't use them because of bugs
Yep. Many bugs indeed. Just deleted dozens of feeds from settings but the deletions didn't get reflected on the panel. So I now have dozens of feeds in folders that are missing in feeds settings and the client happily shows them. It's like they are frozen in time...
At least and until now I didn't get any database errors like I did with the snapshots...
Another nuance. Creating a folder with a "/" in the name has a strange result. An example:
Create a folder named "UI / UX" and you get:
Clearly the interface accepts the "/" char in the folder name but at the same time it creates a parent folder despite using the full provided name on the sub-folder.