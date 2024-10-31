Switching between normal and private tabs - bug or feature?
Hello,
I waited until 7.0 update and after that I still have an issue while switching between normal and private tabs. When I have opened a few private tabs and using tab switcher to switch from one private tab to another I see window with normal tabs, however the indicator at the bottom shows I'm still on private section. To get to window with private tabs I have to tap normal section button, then tap the private one. Is it a bug or privacy feature?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@belenus
I've seen the issue, but have yet to find steps to trigger the bug every time I try. More than half the times, it opens the Private Tabs section in the Tab Switcher as expected.
Can you reproduce it all the time? If yes, can you share the steps you normally take (e.g. how do you open new tabs)?
I'd say the problem appears in 80% of tries, give or take. Almost always I use new tab button to open a new tab. I didn't find workaround, however noticed it is impossible to use normal tabs displayed as private section.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
There's a ticket in our bug tracking system for the issue. I've linked this thread and added some comments to it.
A dev will take a look at the bug at their earliest convenience.